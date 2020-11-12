WORLD
How Biden Beat Trump
More than 150 million Americans voted in the US election and the majority voted for the former vice president. Joe Biden became the first candidate in history to receive more than 75 million votes and counting. But victory was not as sweet as the Democrats had hoped. Pollsters predicted a landslide, but the elections revealed just how bitterly divided the nation still is. But despite Trump's claims of voter fraud, Biden will most certainly take office in January. So, how did he pull it off? Guests: Richard Painter Former White House Chief Ethics Lawyer John Brabender Republican Strategist Shana Gadarian Associate Professor of Political Science at Syracuse University
November 12, 2020
