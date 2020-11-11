BIZTECH
Singles Day soured by stock rout amid regulatory crackdown | Money Talks
November the 11th in China started out as a day for singles to treat themselves. But Singles' Day has evolved into the biggest shopping event on Earth, with companies selling hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods in 24 hours. The Beijing government has been happy to watch the unofficial holiday play out for years. But the state's relationship with its tech giants is starting to get testy.. and that's costing them hundreds of billions of dollars. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Vasuki Shastry in Washington DC. He's an associate fellow Chatham House's Asia-Pacific Programme and was previously the global head of public affairs at the International Monetary Fund and Standard Chartered bank. #SinglesDay #TechStocks #ChinaEcommerce
November 11, 2020
