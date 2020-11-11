Turkish 'dream team' couple behind Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

The global success of a scientific couple has left Germany's Turkish community with a deep sense of pride. The pair, Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, hit the world's headlines this week with the news that they'd found a vaccine that could combat the coronavirus. Their research company BioNTech is now worth billions of dollars. TRT World's Sibel Karkus is in Berlin with more on the couple whose Turkish parents came to Germany as migrant workers. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #pfizervaccine #pfizer #biontech