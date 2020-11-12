November 12, 2020
UN: Libya peace talks reach 'breakthrough' on election roadmap
The UN says there has been a breakthrough in talks on the future of Libya. UN says parties meeting in Tunis have agreed on a preliminary roadmap leading to parliamentary and presidential elections within 18 months. Political analyst and former adviser to the High Council of State Salah Elbakkoush weighs in. #Libya #warlordKhalifaHaftar #UN
