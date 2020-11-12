Satellites and drones to fight malaria

A British project is being run in Amazon and Tanzania, aiming to completely eradicate malaria by using satellites and drone to identify and spray mosquito breeding grounds. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Amazon #Tanzania #Malaria