November 12, 2020
Satellites and drones fight malaria in Tanzania and Amazon
A British project is testing a new idea that the team says could completely eradicate malaria. The pilot program is being run in the Amazon and Tanzania. It uses satellites and drones to identify and spray mosquito breeding grounds. Malaria kills around 400,000 people a year. Dr Andrea Berardi from Open University explains. #Malaria #Amazon #Drones
