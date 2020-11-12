November 12, 2020
WORLD
'It's not over!' Trump's election legal challenge explained
President Trump, his campaign team and his lawyers are not giving up. This week they launched legal challenges in several states in a last-ditch attempt to hold onto the White House. Given that all the major news networks - even Fox - have declared Joe Biden the winner, is Donald Trump just screaming into the wind or does he have a chance of remaining president?
