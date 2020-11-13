BIZTECH
UK GDP rises by record 15.5% in third quarter | Money Talks
The UK's economy grew by a record 15-and- a-half percent in the third quarter, after lockdowns put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 were lifted. But GDP is still a tenth lower than pre-pandemic levels and officials are warning that the recovery could lose steam as restrictions are reimposed as a second wave of infections takes hold. And the prospect of a hard Brexit could make things worse. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Yael Selfin. She's Chief Economist at KPMG, and she joined us from London. #UKGDP #Coronavirus #StimulusPackage
November 13, 2020
