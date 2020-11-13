November 13, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa told to prepare for a second wave of COVID-19
Countries across Africa are being told to prepare for a second wave of coronavirus infections. This after the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported an average 8% rise in infections. Chairman of the Africa Healthcare Federation Amit Thakker discusses the challenges facing the continent when it comes to tackling coronavirus. #coronavirus #Africa #Secondwave
Africa told to prepare for a second wave of COVID-19
Explore