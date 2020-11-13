November 13, 2020
WORLD
Ethiopia's prime minister appoints new Tigray leader amid reports of ‘massacre’
Ethiopia has sought to tighten its grip on the rebellious Tigray region by appointing a new local leader as rights group reported a ‘massacre’ of scores of civilians in the conflict. Senior analyst with the International Crisis Group in Ethiopia William Davison weighs in. #Ethiopia #Tigrayregion #massacre
