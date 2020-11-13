COVID-19 cases soar in India amid festival season

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now passed 8.7 million. On Thursday, there were 8,000 new cases in the capital New Delhi. This is the time of year for religious festivals in India, and there are concerns about how holidays may lead to an even greater spread of the virus. Lecturer at UCL's School of Pharmacy and global health adviser Oksana Pyzik explains. #COVID19 #India #festivalweekend