How Will Biden Shake Up US Policy in the Middle East?

Joe Biden is set to become the next US president, and is expected to usher in a return to a more institutionalized, rules-based foreign policy. The president-elect's approach will reverberate across the Middle East, especially in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Both Israel, a traditional American ally, and Iran, a long-time foe, could also see a major shakeup. So, how will Washington's policy in the region take shape in Biden's crucial first year? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator at SETA Ali Bakeer Research Assisstant Professor at Qatar University