Trump makes first remarks since election defeat

US President Donald Trump has, for the first time, suggested he may not have secured a second term in the White House. While not officially conceding defeat, Trump - during a briefing by his coronavirus taskforce on Friday - alluded to the possibility of a Joe Biden administration. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.