Dozens of people dead in Philippines as Typhoon Vamco makes landfall

Floods caused by Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines have killed at least 42 people and displaced another 350,000. It's the second typhoon to hit the country in ten days. The cost of cleanup from the disasters is likely run into the tens of millions of dollars. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. Extreme Weather 👉 http://trt.world/1p4b #TyphoonVamco #Philippines #Disasters