November 14, 2020
Were Myanmar’s Parliamentary Elections Flawed?
Aung San Suu Kyi's governing party won enough parliamentary seats to form Myanmar's next government. But rights groups say that voters from the #Rohingya Muslim minority were excluded, disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of people. Will the country see more tensions and ethnic violence? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr #AungSanSuuKyi #SuuKyi
