Thousands of Ethiopians flee to Sudan amid intense fighting in Tigray

Ethiopia's human rights commission is sending a team of investigators to the Tigray region, where hundreds of people are reported to have been killed. Government forces have been fighting troops of the regional government. Tigray officials have admitted to firing rockets in two cities in the neighbouring state of Amhara. They say the air strikes were in retaliation for shelling by government troops. Natasha Hussain reports. Africa Matters 👉 http://trt.world/f931 #TigrayConflict #Ethiopia #Refugees