Not News But Life: All About Minimalism I Episode 2
Minimalism is one of the fastest-growing global trends. It is a lifestyle that challenges the norms and promotes simple living, but there is no universal definition for it. Some people find comfort in getting rid of the unnecessary items, while others love buying more. In this episode of “Not News but Life,” Franziska tries to find out what a minimalistic lifestyle is and how people are living it. Follow her through the various experiences she has come across, and let us know what works for you. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Minimalism #Turkey #Life
November 14, 2020
