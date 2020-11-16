November 16, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will a Biden presidency restore American influence in Africa?
African leaders have welcomed the incoming US president on his electoral victory, expressing hope that Joe Biden's win will boost trade and other relations between the continent and the US. Political columnist Patrick Gathara weighs in on whether a Biden presidency will restore American influence in Africa. #Africa #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump
Will a Biden presidency restore American influence in Africa?
Explore