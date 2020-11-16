Thousands of protesters in Peru demand President Manuel Merino's removal

Two people have been killed in the latest round of clashes between protesters and local security forces in Peru. Violence escalated earlier this week after the abrupt removal of Martín Vizcarra as president and his replacement by a de facto government, regarded by many Peruvians as a coup. Latin America Political Analyst Javier Farje has more. #Peru #ManuelMerino #MartínVizcarra