November 16, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The International Space Station unlikely to survive next decade
Humans have now had a continuous presence in space for 20 years thanks to the International Space Station (ISS), but the facility is unlikely to survive into the next decade. What comes next could shape the future of space exploration. Astrophysicist and the director of Keele Observatory at Keele University Jacco van Loon weighs in. #InternationalSpaceStation #NASA #replacement
The International Space Station unlikely to survive next decade
Explore