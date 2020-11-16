Who is Patrice Lumumba? Congo's independence hero | I Gotta Story to Tell | Episode 17

Patrice Lumumba was the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Malcolm X called him “the greatest Black man who ever walked the African continent,” while the US and Belgium plotted at the highest level to kill him. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #Lumumba #Congo #DRC