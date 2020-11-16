BIZTECH
NDP: COVID-19 pushing Central Asian countries into poverty | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed hundreds of thousands of people in Central Asia into poverty and worsened inequality. That's according to a new report from the UNDP on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the region. And with infections on the rise, a second wave is expected to pose a bigger threat than the 2008 financial crisis. For more insight into the report, we spoke to the UNDP's Head of Sustainable Development, George Bouma. He says households and small businesses are the worst affected. #Coronavirus #CentralAsia #Poverty
NDP: COVID-19 pushing Central Asian countries into poverty | Money Talks
November 16, 2020
