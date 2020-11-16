Peru’s political crisis deepens with Merino’s resignation

Peru has plunged further into a political crisis following the resignation of the Interim President Manuel Merino. This comes just a day after two protesters were killed in clashes with police during mass protests against the government. Merino was in power for less than a week, having been sworn in after the country's former President Martin Vizcarra was impeached over corruption allegations- which he denies. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, a new cabinet is expected to be announced in the coming days.