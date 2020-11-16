WORLD
Peru’s political crisis deepens with Merino’s resignation
Peru has plunged further into a political crisis following the resignation of the Interim President Manuel Merino. This comes just a day after two protesters were killed in clashes with police during mass protests against the government. Merino was in power for less than a week, having been sworn in after the country's former President Martin Vizcarra was impeached over corruption allegations- which he denies. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, a new cabinet is expected to be announced in the coming days. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #peru #merino #merinoresigns
November 16, 2020
