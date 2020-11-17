Moderna says its vaccine is nearly 95% effective

#Moderna, a rival company to #Pfizer, announced its results of a #vaccine claiming it performs 95% effective. A top US health official says the Moderna vaccine can be stored for up to a month in normal refrigerator temperatures giving it a slight edge over Pfizer's, that can last five days at minus 70 degrees C. But as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, there are more critical differences between the two. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx