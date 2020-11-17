November 17, 2020
How does the Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine stacks up against Pfizer’s
Professor of Medicine and a member of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine Dr Timothy Brewer says the big difference between the two vaccines is the storage. The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at -80 degrees Celsius, and most facilities won’t have the capability to store it. #Moderna #Pfizer #Covid19vaccine
