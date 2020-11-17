Red Cross: Weather-linked disasters up nearly 35% since 1990

The Red Cross has revealed there were more than 100 natural disasters across the world between March and August this year. The aid organisation says the vast majority are related to climate change. More than 50 million people were affected a new report also says countries most at risk are not being prioritised for funding and resources. Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Jagan Chapagain weighs in. #Climatecrisis #COVID19 #FederationofRedCrossandRedCrescent