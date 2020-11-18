BIZTECH
Former president Barack Obama launches memoir | Money Talks
The release of former US president Barack Obama's new book is drawing comparisons between his tenure and that of his successor, Donald Trump. It's also causing controversy in countries like India, over Obama's recollection of the government's decisions. His previous books have been bestsellers, raking in millions of dollars. And as Mobin Nasir reports, his memoir could outsell them all. For more on this story, we were joined by Mark Perry. He's a Senior Analyst at the Quincy Institute think tank. He's also an author and a historian and joins us now from Washington DC. #BarackObama #USpresidency #BrandObama
November 18, 2020
