Young Iraqis help Christians return to Mosul

Volunteers in Iraqi city of Mosul are helping to find a motivation for religious minorities of the country to return to the city, which was once a stronghold of Daesh. Police Brutality 👉 http://trt.world/1rmp France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #Iraq #Mosul #IraqiChristians