November 18, 2020
Has the Ethiopian govt underestimated the strength of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front?
Has the Ethiopian government underestimated the strength of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front as clashes between regional forces and those of the federal government led to fears that a major African country could slide into civil war? Senior analyst at the International Crisis Group William Davison explains. #Ethiopia #TPLF #Tigrayregion
