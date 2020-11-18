November 18, 2020
Injections prove more effective at preventing HIV in women than daily pills
A single injection given every two months has proved to be more effective than a daily pill at preventing HIV in women, researchers have reported Monday. Health journalist Laura Lopez Gonzalez explains how badly South Africa is affected by HIV/Aids and how this could help. #HIVAIDS #SouthAfrica #injections
