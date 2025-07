Koval​'s 'Accidentally Wes Anderson'

Director Wes Anderson works meticulously to create photographic vistas in his films. They are so distinctive that critics call them Wes World. Now a travel book finds glimpses of Wes World in real life. Wally Koval, Creator of Accidentally Wes Anderson 00:37 #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #Book