President eyes last-minute changes in US foreign policy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Israel for a three-day visit. Pompeo is expected to visit the Occupied West Bank settlements. He will also attend a trilaeral meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani. As Aksel Zaimovic reports,Trump appears to be forcing through last-minute foreign policy changes before the end of his term. US-China Tensions 🇺🇸🇨🇳 👉 http://trt.world/16mj #trumppolicy #trumpchanges #usforeignpolicy