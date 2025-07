Vaccine Viability

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be reaching a milestone. Both Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna say results for their candidates indicate they are about 95% effective. But which countries will be first in line to get vaccines as they come to market and who will be left at the back of the queue? And what will that mean in the battle to limit the spread of the coronavirus? Natalie Poyhonen reports.