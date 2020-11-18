BIZTECH
Bitcoin rises beyond $18,000 as cryptocurrencies surge | Money Talks
Cryptocurrencies are back in vogue. Investors are piling into digital cash, doubling the price of Bitcoin in just six months. It's jumped another 15 percent this week and could be headed even higher. We spoke to Jeffrey Tucker. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, and joins us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin #PaymentOptions
November 18, 2020
