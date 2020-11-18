BIZTECH
UK's cash-strapped football clubs struggling to survive | Money Talks
English football is famous for its successful pyramid system with more professional clubs than any other country in Europe. But the coronavirus pandemic has proved devastating for many of the smallest sides, as they play behind closed doors with virtually zero income. The UK government has called upon the top division - The Premier League - to help. But so far, a financial rescue package has not materialised. Without one, many clubs will struggle to survive, as Oliver Regan reports. We were joined by Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He is a sports finance specialist from the University of Liverpool. #UKfootballclubs #Covid19 #EPL
November 18, 2020
