November 19, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australian Special Forces accused of war crimes in Afghanistan
Former adviser to the Afghan Government Torek Farhadi reacts to a report that found ‘credible evidence’ that members of the country's elite armed forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. The head of the military has apologised for the unlawful killing of dozens of Afghans between 2005 and 2016. #AngusCampbell #Afghanistan #Warcrimes
