November 19, 2020
Report finds Australian elite soldiers committed war crimes in Afghanistan
A report has found that Australian Special Forces troops killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commanders forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives by way of initiation. Greg Barton from Deakin University weighs in. #Australianforces #crimesinAfghanwar #AngusJohnCampbell
