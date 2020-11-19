WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopia Conflict Explained: Battle for Tigray
Ethiopia's federal armed forces are advancing on Tigray region in the north of the country. Tigray may be smaller but it has many battle-hardened warriors. What will happen next? Why was PM Abiy awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 2019? And is Eritrea helping Abiy to defeat the Tigrayans? And what about the tens of thousands of refugees heading to Sudan? Nexus speaks to William Davison from International Crisis Group, Horn of Africa analyst Awol Allo and Dana Hughes from the UN refugee agency UNHCR.
Ethiopia Conflict Explained: Battle for Tigray
November 19, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us