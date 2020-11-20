Armenia hands over Aghdam province as part of peace deal

Azerbaijan's army is entering the province of Aghdam for the first time in 27 years. It's part of a peace deal signed with Armenia to end the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aghdam province is the first of three territories to be handed back to Azerbaijan as part of the Moscow-brokered peace deal signed on November 9. Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova explains. #Aghdamprovince #Armenia #NagornoKarabakh