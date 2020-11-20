November 20, 2020
Pompeo’s controversial visit to illegal Israeli settlement and Golan Heights
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become the first top US diplomat to visit an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and the Golan Heights. Here are some of the key announcements Pompeo made during his trip. Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16qd #PompeoIsraelVisit #GolanHeigts #IsraelPalestine
