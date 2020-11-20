COVID-19’s Second Wave | Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Speaks to Strait Talk

A second wave of the coronavirus is in full swing and the US and Europe seem to be the hardest hit. The US is reporting around 1-million new cases a week while many European countries have reimposed lockdowns. But news of a vaccine has brought hope. Also, we look at how the relationship between Turkey and Ukraine has strengthened over the course of this year. Guests Emanuele Capobianco Director for Health and Care at IFRC Torek Farhadi Former IMF Senior Adviser Andrii Sybiha Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey