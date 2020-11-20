Why Is the US and Europe Being Hit So Hard by a Second Wave?

As the US is embroiled in a chaotic presidential transition, COVID-19 cases across the country are skyrocketing. Europe is also experiencing a nightmare second wave. But there could be a sign of hope on the horizon. Two companies, Moderna and Pfizer have developed vaccines that are nearly 95% effective. But with many rich countries already scooping up the first orders, that begs the question, what about the rest of us? Guests Emanuele Capobianco Director for Health and Care at IFRC Torek Farhadi Former IMF Senior Adviser