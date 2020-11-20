November 20, 2020
Turkey and Ukraine: Black Sea Neighbors and Strategic Partners
Turkey has shown the age-old etiquette of looking after its neighbour Ukraine. Not only did Ankara provide aid to Kiev battle the coronavirus, the two Black Sea neighbors have also partnered on a defence deal that has strengthened their partnership. So what other opportunities will this bring to the two nations? Guest Andrii Sybiha Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey
