November 20, 2020
Afghanistan: Calls to probe ‘crimes beyond comprehension’
The head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah discusses alleged war crimes and unlawful killings by foreign forces in Afghanistan. He also weighs in on the outcome of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and what role Turkey can play in Afghanistan’s future. #Afghanistan #foreigntroopscrimes #Turkey
