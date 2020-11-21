UN warns Yemen is on brink of catastrophic famine

More Yemeni children are at risk of dying from malnutrition now, than at any time during the five-year war. The UN is pleading for money to try and prevent a famine not seen in the world for decades. Donors helped avert a famine two years ago. But as Liz Maddock reports, it's now a far more complicated battleground.