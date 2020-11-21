A UK company has grown world's first zero impact diamond

Diamond's may be a girl's best friend, but the way in which they're mined often leaves a poor ethical and environmental trail. Now, a UK company has grown the world's first zero impact diamond. It's created using carbon extracted from the atmosphere and the end result is a gem that's chemically identical to earth mined diamonds. Sarah Morice has the story.