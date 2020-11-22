Security concerns in Burkina Faso as voters head to the polls

Burkina Faso heads to the polls on Sunday, in the country's second general election, since the overthrow of veteran ruler Blaise Compaore in 2014. But as Dominic Brian Omondi reports, security has been a major concern in the build up to the election.