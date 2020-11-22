FDA approves rapid at-home test for Covid-19

A do-it-yourself Covid-19 test that can be done at home, and gives results in less than 30 minutes, has also been approved for use in the US. The kit is designed to make testing more convenient but also reduce the number of medical staff being exposed to the virus during testing. Sarah Morice reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Covid19 #AtHomeTest #FDA