Idlib women employment initiative booms despite pandemic

Despite a ceasefire in northern Syria, life remains tough in the rebel-held city of Idlib. It's especially difficult for families, whose primary bread-winners are women. And that's why a recent initiative that's been launched to help them is so important - and it's all to do with clothes. Shoaib Hasan explains. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 #idlib #syrianews #syria