25 years since peace deal ended war in Bosnia Herzegovina

It been 25 years since the war in Bosnia Herzegovina ended with the signing of the Dayton Accord. The deal ended fighting between Serbs, Croats and Bosnians, which had claimed 100,000 lives. Professor of Law at Gresham College Geoffrey Nice weighs in on the legacy of the agreement. #BosnianGenocide #BosnianWar #DaytonAgreement